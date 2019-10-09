UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Liverpool Great Fowler's Coaching Baptism As A-League Kicks Off

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 08:10 AM

Liverpool great Fowler's coaching baptism as A-League kicks off

Sydney, Oct 9 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Robbie Fowler's first season as a coach gets underway this weekend when Australia's ailing and expanded A-League kicks off, with the Liverpool great keen to stamp his mark on a Brisbane Roar side that struggled last year.

While Fowler was briefly player-coach of Thai club Muangthong United, and has worked extensively at Liverpool's academy, he has no other senior coaching experience.

But he knows the A-League well after spells with North Queensland Fury and Perth Glory at the end of his playing career and described himself as a "good, reliable, safe option" when he was appointed.

Nicknamed "God" by the Anfield faithful, Fowler has already tasted success, helping the Roar win the pre-season Surf City Cup, ahead of Glory and the Newcastle Jets.

Their attacking flair in that event bodes well for the new season and a tough opening game away against last year's runner-up Perth.

"We can still iron out a few things, but for the most part I thought we were good -- it's a good little victory," Fowler said of the Cup win.

"We have got plenty of character and plenty of good lads who are willing to put a shift in," he added.

Fowler has a handful of fellow Britons in his squad, including former Birmingham City midfielder Jay O'Shea and towering centre-back Macaulay Gillesphey, who joined from Carlisle.

Brisbane finished ninth last year, above only basement club Central Coast Mariners, with Sydney FC clinching the title.

The defending champions open their campaign against Adelaide, who also have a new coach in experienced Dutchman Gertjan Verbeek, fresh from a stint at FC Twente.

Sydney boss Steve Corica has bolstered his squad with the signing of Socceroos defender Ryan McGowan and midfielder Luke Bratton, who has previously been on the books of English Premier League champions Manchester City.

Fowler and Verbeek are not the only new coaches, with Frenchman Erick Mombaerts taking the reins at Melbourne City and German Marco Kurtz -- formerly at Adelaide -- now at cross-city rivals Melbourne Victory.

The two Melbourne clubs face each in a blockbuster derby to open the season, while Western Sydney Wanderers take on the Mariners and New Zealand's Wellington Phoenix are at home to Western United.

- New direction - This year's A-League has been expanded to include an 11th team -- Melbourne-based Western United -- with a 12th planned a year later in a bid to create new rivalries and opportunities for players.

Of the 12, three are from Melbourne and three from Sydney, with the prospect of more fiercely-contested derby games.

The A-League first kicked off in 2005 in an eight-team format and, while expanding, it continues to battle dwindling ticket sales and tumbling tv ratings, which some have blamed on mismanagement by Football Federation Australia.

In a extraordinary move in the off-season, club owners assumed majority control of the league from the governing body, giving them greater say over its strategic and commercial direction.

It followed months of intense negotiations with the FFA, which will instead focus its energies and resources on Australia's national teams and grassroots football.

Related Topics

Football Australia German Central Coast Derby Newcastle Adelaide Brisbane Perth Melbourne Sydney Liverpool Wellington Carlisle Birmingham Phoenix New Zealand God Event TV From Manchester City Premier League Coach

Recent Stories

Ruler of Fujairah offers condolences to King Salma ..

7 hours ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah offers condolences to King ..

7 hours ago

Prince Andrew hails Khalifa Fund for supporting en ..

8 hours ago

Chinese premier briefed on grave situation in IOJ& ..

8 hours ago

Gaddafi stadium to turn pink as PCB joins hand wit ..

8 hours ago

Chinese premier briefed on grave situation in IOJ& ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.