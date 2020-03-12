UrduPoint.com
Liverpool In Action Despite First Premier League Virus Postponement

Thu 12th March 2020

Liverpool in action despite first Premier League virus postponement

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Liverpool are set to take on Atletico Madrid at a packed Anfield on Wednesday but several Arsenal players are in quarantine after the first postponement of a Premier League game over coronavirus fears.

Jurgen Klopp's European champions will play the Spanish side in front of more than 50,000 fans in the northwest of England despite extreme measures taken elsewhere in Europe to limit the spread of the virus.

Six people have died in Britain from COVID-19, with more than 450 confirmed cases, but until now it has been business as usual for football despite the havoc inflicted on the global sporting Calendar.

The Manchester City v Arsenal match, due to take place at the Etihad on Wednesday, was postponed as a "precautionary measure", according to the Premier League. There are no plans to cancel other matches.

Several Arsenal players are in self-isolation after Olympiakos owner Vangelis Marinakis contracted coronavirus but they are expected to return to training on Friday if they remain symptom-free.

Marinakis, who also owns Championship side Nottingham Forest, met several Arsenal players when the Gunners hosted the Greek side in a Europa League match last month.

Olympiakos players, staff and board members have all tested negative and Nottingham Forest have also returned no positive tests.

Arsenal's opponents on Saturday, relegation-threatened Brighton, said that game was still scheduled to go ahead "following consultation with the Premier League and medical advisors".

The postponement of the City game means Premier League leaders Liverpool can now no longer wrap up their first title in 30 years this weekend.

Klopp's side would have been crowned champions for the first time since 1990 had City had lost to Arsenal and then also been beaten by Burnley on Saturday.

But if Pep Guardiola's team lose, Liverpool could secure the title on Monday at the home of local rivals Everton.

