Liverpool late show stuns Arsenal in FA Cup, De Bruyne returns in Man City rout

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) Liverpool survived an Arsenal barrage to steal a place in the FA Cup fourth round in dramatic fashion as a pair of late goals sealed their gritty 2-0 win on Sunday.

While Kevin De Bruyne's long-awaited return for Manchester City in the holders' 5-0 rout of Huddersfield was a memorable moment on Sunday, it was Liverpool's gritty victory in the blockbuster third round clash at the Emirates Stadium that stole the spotlight.

Jurgen Klopp's side rode their luck for long spells as Arsenal wasted a series of chances before Polish defender Jakub Kiwior headed Trent Alexander-Arnold's free-kick into his net with 10 minutes left.

Luis Diaz wrapped up the smash and grab raid in stoppage-time.

Liverpool's first FA Cup win over Arsenal since the 2001 final was a significant moment as the Premier League leaders inflicted a psychological blow on one of their main title rivals.

Arsenal have now won only once in their last six games in all competitions, an unexpected stumble that leaves them out of the FA Cup and League Cup and five points behind Liverpool in the title race.

No wonder Klopp celebrated with such gusto at the final whistle, pumping his fists in acknowledgement of a victory that could springboard Liverpool's bid to win four trophies.

The Reds, who drew 1-1 with Arsenal in the Premier League in December, face Fulham in the League Cup semi-final first leg in midweek and are also through to the Europa League last 16.

Klopp turned to Cody Gakpo and Harvey Elliot as stand-ins for Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo, who are competing at the Africa Cup of Nations and Asian Cup respectively.

But in the absence of ill Liverpool centre-back Virgil Van Dijk, Arsenal poured forward in the first half.

Martin Odegaard should have rewarded the Gunners for their vibrant start, but the midfielder blasted his shot off the bar from 12 yards.

Arteta's men were carving Liverpool open at will and Ben White's thunderous strike from just inside the area forced a superb tip-over from Alisson Becker.

By the time Havertz wasted two good opportunities in quick succession, Arteta must have feared Arsenal would pay for their profligacy.

Arteta held his head in frustration as Bukayo Saka volleyed over from a dangerous position before Alisson made a finger-tip save from Kai Havertz's deflected cross.

Liverpool finally came to life and Luis Diaz's snap-shot was well saved by Ramsdale, while Diogo Jota hit the woodwork.

In the 80th minute, Alexander-Arnold's corner was headed into his net by Kiwior and Diaz sealed the win in the final seconds of stoppage time as he took Jota's pass and fired home from 10 yards.

Manchester City midfielder De Bruyne had been sidelined since tearing his hamstring during the Premier League opener against Burnley in August.

He finally got back in action as a 57th minute substitute in City's emphatic victory over the Championship strugglers at the Etihad Stadium.

Pep Guardiola's side were leading by goals from Phil Foden and Alvarez when the 32-year-old was introduced.

City netted three more times through Ben Jackson's own goal, another Foden effort and a Jeremy Doku strike on his return from injury as a second half substitute.

Fittingly, Doku's goal was set up by a deft lofted pass from De Bruyne.

City have stayed afloat without De Bruyne, but his world-class quality in midfield will be a key factor in their bid to retain the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

"We are incredibly delighted to have him back because Kevin helps to win games. It is so important to have him back after a long injury," Guardiola said.

"Of course, he has a special ability and quality to do something difficult to find. Kevin is exceptional. He is unique."

Premier League strugglers Luton were held 0-0 by third-tier Bolton at Kenilworth Road.

Nottingham Forest were also given a scare by League One opponents as Nuno Espirito Santo's men recovered from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Blackpool. West Ham were held to a 1-1 draw against second-tier Bristol City at the London Stadium.