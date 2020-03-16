Liverpool left to wait and wonder after virus strikes

UrduPoint.com
Mon 16th March 2020

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Liverpool could have been crowned Premier League champions on Monday for the first time in a generation at the home of local rivals Everton. Instead, the stadium will be silent.

Jurgen Klopp's team would have needed Manchester City to lose to Burnley on Saturday to have given them a chance to seal the deal at Goodison Park.

Regardless of whether it would have happened on Monday or over the coming weeks, Liverpool's first top-flight title for 30 years was a mere formality.

But now fans are wondering when, or even if, they will be crowned champions after the corona virus laid waste to the global sporting Calendar.

The message coming from Liverpool is that there are more important issues than football to talk about, even with the club tantalizingly close to glory.

"I've said before that football always seems the most important of the least important things," Klopp said in a statement on Friday.

"Today, football and football matches really aren't important at all.

"If it's a choice between football and the good of the wider society, it's no contest. Really, it isn't."

