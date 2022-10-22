UrduPoint.com

Liverpool Lose At Forest, Haaland Hits Double For Man City

Muhammad Rameez Published October 22, 2022 | 10:45 PM

Liverpool lose at Forest, Haaland hits double for Man City

Liverpool's Premier League title challenge suffered another massive blow in a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest as Erling Haaland returned Manchester City to winning ways in a 3-1 victory over Brighton

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Liverpool's Premier League title challenge suffered another massive blow in a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest as Erling Haaland returned Manchester City to winning ways in a 3-1 victory over Brighton.

City's first defeat of the season to Liverpool last weekend looked to have kick-started the Reds' season, but Jurgen Klopp's depleted side slumped to a shock defeat at the City Ground.

Forest began the day bottom of the table, but their first win since August lifted Steve Cooper's men to within one point of safety.

Taiwo Awoniyi, who spent six years at Liverpool without making an appearance, scored the only goal 10 minutes into the second half.

"To score against Liverpool is a day I will never forget," said Awoniyi.

Without the injured Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz and with Thiago Alcantara missing due to illness, Liverpool lacked the guile to break Forest down from open play.

But they did have plenty of opportunities from set-pieces as Virgil van Dijk was denied by a stunning save from Dean Henderson deep into stoppage time.

"How we cannot score from the set-pieces, I have no idea," said Klopp. "That's it pretty much. So the performance I can explain, the result not really." Defeat leaves Liverpool still down in seventh, 11 points adrift of leaders Arsenal having played a game more.

- Haaland back in business - Normal service was resumed at the Etihad as City moved to within a point of the top with Haaland taking his tally for the season to 22.

The Norwegian failed to score for the first time in 10 games at club level at Anfield last weekend, but quickly made amends by showing his immense pace and power to latch onto Ederson's long ball, round Robert Sanchez and barrel Adam Webster off the ball to tap into an empty net.

Haaland then smashed home his 17th Premier League goal of the campaign from the penalty spot.

Brighton are still to win under new boss Roberto De Zerbi but did push the champions back after the break when Leandro Trossard fired in at the near post.

But another piece of City brilliance, this time from Kevin De Bruyne, killed the game off as the Belgian curled in from outside the box.

Everton ended a run of three straight defeats by beating Crystal Palace 3-0 at Goodison Park.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's return from injury is a huge boost for Frank Lampard's men and the England international showed quick feet to fire home his first goal of the season early on.

Anthony Gordon then tapped in the second just after the hour mark before Dwight McNeil rounded off the scoring six minutes from time.

Victory lifts the Toffees above Palace on goal difference into 11th.

Manchester United have the chance to leapfrog Chelsea into the top four when the sides face off later in Saturday's marquee game.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Business Darwin Liverpool Van Brighton Nottingham August Post From Top Chelsea Manchester City Arsenal Premier League Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

Small Plane Crashes Into Multifamily House in US, ..

Small Plane Crashes Into Multifamily House in US, Kills Everyone on Board - Offi ..

14 minutes ago
 Celtic survive in seven-goal thriller at Hearts, R ..

Celtic survive in seven-goal thriller at Hearts, Rangers held

14 minutes ago
 Tennis: Napoli ATP results

Tennis: Napoli ATP results

14 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga table

Football: Spanish La Liga table

17 minutes ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

17 minutes ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.