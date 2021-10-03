Liverpool, Man City share points in four-goal thriller

Liverpool, Oct 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :Manchester City twice came from behind to prevent Liverpool moving back to the top of the Premier League in a pulsating 2-2 draw at Anfield on Sunday.

Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah put the Reds in front against the run of play, but Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne's deflected effort salvaged a point for Pep Guardiola's men.