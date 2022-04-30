Liverpool pile pressure on City as Norwich are relegated

Liverpool beat Newcastle 1-0 to leapfrog Manchester City at the top of the Premier League on Saturday, heaping pressure on Pep Guardiola's men ahead of their evening kick-off against struggling Leeds

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2022 ) :Liverpool beat Newcastle 1-0 to leapfrog Manchester City at the top of the Premier League on Saturday, heaping pressure on Pep Guardiola's men ahead of their evening kick-off against struggling Leeds.

Naby Keita scored the only goal of the game at a boisterous St James' Park as Jurgen Klopp's men remained on track for an unprecedented quadruple of trophies.

At the other end of the table, Norwich were relegated after they lost 2-0 at Aston Villa and managerless Burnley came back from the dead to beat struggling Watford 2-1.

Klopp made five changes to his starting line-up, mindful of Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Villarreal, with his side 2-0 up after the first leg.

Top scorer Mohamed Salah, Thiago Alcantara, Fabinho and Trent Alexander-Arnold were all on the bench against in-form Newcastle but the visitors still bossed the game.

The decisive moment came in the 19th minute when, with the home side appealing in vain for a free-kick, Jordan Henderson and Diogo Jota combined to feed Guinea midfielder Keita, who stepped inside before dispatching the ball past the helpless Martin Dubravka.

The Reds could have made life easier for themselves but Sadio Mane and Jota squandered chances and they survived a late scare when Alisson Becker saved from Bruno Guimaraes.

Klopp used his considerable quality off the bench, sending on Salah, Fabinho and Thiago in the latter stages to help close out the game.

Victory took Liverpool to 82 points, two points clear of City, who will retake top spot if they beat Leeds at Elland Road in the late game.

Klopp said he was delighted with his players' ability to produce a winning performance after so many changes as they chase sporting immortality.

"That's the only reason why we are where we are," he said. "That's how it is. That's the only reason -- the boys buy completely into the situation.

"The boys who didn't come on today, you should've seen their faces on the bench when the final whistle went. It's absolutely outstanding. We know that. The group is exceptional."