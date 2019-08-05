UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Liverpool Replace Mignolet With Adrian

Muhammad Rameez 58 seconds ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 09:06 PM

Liverpool replace Mignolet with Adrian

Spanish goalkeeper Adrian signed for Champions League holders Liverpool on a free transfer hours after Simon Mignolet left to return to his home country and sign for Belgian side Club Brugge

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 5th Aug, 2019 ) :Spanish goalkeeper Adrian signed for Champions League holders Liverpool on a free transfer hours after Simon Mignolet left to return to his home country and sign for Belgian side Club Brugge.

Adrian, 32, will be an understudy to the European champions' first choice 'keeper Alisson.

The Spaniard has previous experience in the Premier League having played more than 100 times for West Ham in the past six years.

"I'm very ambitious, I come here to try to win everything, to try to push Ali from the first minute and to make us better," Adrian told the Liverpool website.

"We have many competitions ahead - we're going to fight for it and try to get them.

"I'm looking forward to playing my first game at Anfield and to win as many games as we can." Mignolet, capped 22 times by his country, had earlier signed a five-year-deal after passing his medical costing Brugge a reported 6.4 million (7 million Euros).

"It's official, Simon is a Bruges boy!" the Belgian top flight club said on its website, alongside a video of Mignolet arriving at his new home.

Mignolet, 31, for his part tweeted a fulsome farewell to Liverpool.

"It's been a great ride," Mignolet said.

"There have been ups, downs and everything in between, but I'll always look on my time at Anfield with fondness.

"I have no regrets. I've given my all and I've always done my best to wear the shirt with pride, and to represent the club with dignity and professionalism.

"Once part of the family, always part of the family. Deep inside I'll always be a Red."Liverpool won the Champions League last season but the Belgium international hardly figured as the English outfit conquered Europe for the sixth time and finished just a point behind Premier League champions Manchester City.

Mignolet played for Liverpool on more than 200 occasions after arriving from Sunderland in 2013.

Related Topics

Europe Brugge Liverpool Sunderland Belgium Turkish Lira Family All From Best Top Manchester City Premier League Million

Recent Stories

UK Gen. Carter calls on Prime Minister Imran Khan ..

56 seconds ago

WHO, Punjab Health Dept organize seminar on Hepati ..

58 seconds ago

Pakistan's nuclear energy sector contributed to so ..

1 minute ago

Indian atrocities in IOK miserably failed to suppr ..

1 minute ago

Lyon's six appeal overpowers England in Ashes open ..

13 minutes ago

South African quick Dale Steyn retires from Test c ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.