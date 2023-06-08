UrduPoint.com

Liverpool Sign Argentine World Cup Winner Mac Allister

Zeeshan Mehtab Published June 08, 2023 | 04:10 PM

London, June 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :Liverpool on Thursday announced the signing of Brighton's World Cup-winning Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister for a reported fee of £55 million ($69 million).

The midfielder, 24, is the first piece in a midfield rebuild for Liverpool, who finished a disappointing fifth in the Premier League.

"It feels amazing," said Mac Allister. "It's a dream come true. It's amazing to be here and I can't wait to get started." "I wanted to be in from the first day of pre-season, so it's good that everything is done.

I'm looking forward to meeting my teammates." "It was a fantastic year for me -- World Cup, what we achieved with Brighton -- but now it's time to think about Liverpool and try to be a better player and a better human being every day."Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is seeking more new signings after the departures of midfielders James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

The club were priced out of a move for England teenage star Jude Bellingham, who is set to join Real Madrid after the clubs agreed a fee of 100 million Euros ($107 million).

