Liverpool Sign Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 10:53 PM

Liverpool sign Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara

Liverpool signed Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich for a reported fee of 20 million ($26 million) on Friday

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2020 ) :Liverpool signed Spain midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich for a reported fee of 20 million ($26 million) on Friday.

Thiago agreed a "long-term contract" with the Premier League champions after deciding to end his seven-year stay with Bayern.

The 29-year-old moves to Anfield after helping Bayern win the Bundesliga, the German Cup and Champions League last season.

"I think it's an amazing feeling. I was waiting for this moment for a long time and I am very happy to be here," Thiago told Liverpool's website.

More Stories From Sports

