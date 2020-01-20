UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Liverpool Still Not Interested In Title Talk, Says Robertson

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 04:58 PM

Liverpool still not interested in title talk, says Robertson

Andy Robertson says Liverpool will not think about winning the Premier League title until it is mathematically certain, saying the players remain determined to stick to their game-by-game mentality

Liverpool, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :Andy Robertson says Liverpool will not think about winning the Premier League title until it is mathematically certain, saying the players remain determined to stick to their game-by-game mentality.

A 2-0 victory over Manchester United on Sunday extended their lead over second-placed Manchester City at the top of the table to 16 points with a match in hand.

They require just 10 more victories, having already registered 21 in 22 fixtures, to guarantee a first championship in 30 years and they look uncatchable.

Fans at Anfield on Sunday sang "We're going to win the league" but Robertson said the players were not complacent.

"We would obviously love to say yes -- but no," said the Scotland defender.

"You are playing against your rivals who you've had great battles with over the years and the fans probably want to rub it in a bit but we're not getting carried away.

"Until the champions sign is above our heads we don't believe anything. Yes, the lead is 16 points but we know how tough it gets." Liverpool travel to face Wolves on Wednesday in the Premier League, with games coming up against West Ham and Southampton.

"We will let other people say that (they will not drop enough points to lose the title) but I don't think anyone in that dressing room is believing that just yet and I think you can see that with every performance we are putting in," said Robertson.

"We can believe once the final whistle of that game goes."Jurgen Klopp's side have not lost a league match since January 3 last year, a run of 39 matches, and there is growing talk about a potential 'Invincibles' campaign.

Related Topics

Liverpool Southampton Lead Russian Ruble Manchester United January Sunday Top Manchester City Premier League Love

Recent Stories

‘UAE’s 5-year tourist visa to add stability to ..

5 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

5 minutes ago

Kazakh Aviation Authority Says Found Many Safety V ..

5 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed reviews latest preparations for ‘ ..

15 minutes ago

Barty roars back to make winning start in Melbourn ..

5 minutes ago

2 private member bills introduced in Senate

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.