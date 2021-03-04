UrduPoint.com
Liverpool V RB Leipzig Champions League Match Switched To Budapest: UEFA

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 04:13 PM

Liverpool v RB Leipzig Champions League match switched to Budapest: UEFA

The second leg of Liverpool's last-16 Champions League match against RB Leipzig has been switched from Anfield to Budapest as a result of coronavirus travel restrictions, UEFA said on Thursday

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The second leg of Liverpool's last-16 Champions League match against RB Leipzig has been switched from Anfield to Budapest as a result of coronavirus travel restrictions, UEFA said on Thursday.

The first leg, which Liverpool won 2-0 as the away team, was also held in the Hungarian capital.

More Stories From Sports

