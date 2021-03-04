Liverpool V RB Leipzig Champions League Match Switched To Budapest: UEFA
Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 04:13 PM
The second leg of Liverpool's last-16 Champions League match against RB Leipzig has been switched from Anfield to Budapest as a result of coronavirus travel restrictions, UEFA said on Thursday
The first leg, which Liverpool won 2-0 as the away team, was also held in the Hungarian capital.