Liverpool v RB Leipzig Champions League match switched to Budapest: UEFA

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :The second leg of Liverpool's last-16 Champions League match against RB Leipzig has been switched from Anfield to Budapest as a result of coronavirus travel restrictions, UEFA said on Thursday.

The first leg, which Liverpool won 2-0 as the away team, was also held in the Hungarian capital.