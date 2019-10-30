Liverpool Women team to visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in Dec

Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khattak has said the women's football team of Liverpool will visit Pakistan in December this year and play a football match in Abbottabad, the main purpose of organizing the match is to portray a softer image of the province

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :Director General Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asfandyar Khattak has said the women's football team of Liverpool will visit Pakistan in December this year and play a football match in Abbottabad, the main purpose of organizing the match is to portray a softer image of the province.

It is to be made clear that Pakistan is a peaceful country and we want sports promotion so that friendship is strengthened and tourists come to visit the northern part of Pakistan.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of Palestinian Sports Journalists who called on him under the leadership of senior journalist Manzar Zahran while a well known international photo journalist Shurooq and Alsharif was the other member of the delegation.

The two members delegation of brotherly country Palestine, Asian Sports Journalists AIPS Asia Secretary General Amjad Aziz Malik, Sports Writers Association KP President Ijaz Ahmed Khan and Secretary General Imran Yousafzai, besides local sports journalists, were also present on the occasion.

The best opportunities are to come and play from abroad. There is also a positive message abroad as unfortunately the whole province including Peshawar has been victims of terrorism for a long time which also affected sports but under the previous rule of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has taken a bold steps for involving the youth in the Under-23 Games which were the most successful one.

He informed that after a lapse of nine years the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has bid for holding the 33rd National Games only to give a message of peace to the whole world. He said that despite the delay of the national games, the players and organizers are extremely committed and they are confident that the National Games to be held in Peshawar from November 10 to 15 in befitting manners.

He said all arrangements for the games were completed in a timely manner and they have been further improved after the Games were delayed. The players have already announced cash rewards for getting medals. The Director General Sports welcomed the guest sports journalists to Peshawar and expressed confidence that they would be able to reach Palestine Summit.

Asfandyar Khattak said the importance of the media is Muslim and he is grateful to the Palestinian Sports Journalists who visited Peshawar for National Games. On this occasion, he presented traditional gifts to the guests.

Earlier, Palestinian Sports Media Secretary General Munjar Zhanran also presented a shield on behalf of the Palestinian Sports Journalists Association. He said that when he decided to come to Peshawar, he was very scared about the city but after coming here his thinking changed drastically.