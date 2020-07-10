UrduPoint.com
Liverpool's Henderson To Lift Premier League Trophy Despite Season-ending Injury

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 08:27 PM

Liverpool's Henderson to lift Premier League trophy despite season-ending injury

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed on Friday that captain Jordan Henderson's season was over due to a knee injury but said he would still lift the Premier League trophy

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed on Friday that captain Jordan Henderson's season was over due to a knee injury but said he would still lift the Premier League trophy.

The England international was forced off 10 minutes from the end of Wednesday's 3-1 win over Brighton following a collision with Yves Bissouma and a scan has revealed a knee problem that will keep him out of the club's remaining four matches.

But Klopp is confident it will not impact on next season -- and will not stop him standing on the podium at the club's final home match against Chelsea later this month to celebrate ending 30 years without the English top-flight title.

"Hendo is the best possible of all bad news -- it is a knee injury but no surgery needed but he will not play any more in the latter stages of this season but I am pretty positive he will start with us the new season," said Klopp.

Premier League champions Liverpool, who host Burnley on Saturday, are on course for a record points tally.

They have 92 points, eight short of Manchester City's record of 100 points from two seasons ago.

Klopp, speaking at his pre-match press conference, said the skipper would still be the man to lift the Premier League trophy.

"It was an awful moment when he went down with injury," he said "You saw he knew something happened which shouldn't have happened. It was a real mood-killer." Klopp described Henderson as a "quick healer", saying: "He deserves to lift the trophy and he will lift the trophy."The midfielder tweeted: "My rehabilitation will start immediately and I'll be working hard to be back to full fitness in just a matter of weeks in order to be fully ready for the start of the new season.

"Of course it's not the way I'd have preferred to have finished the season on a personal level but it's been an incredible campaign for us so far as a team and as a club and I'll be doing everything I can to support the boys for the final games from the sidelines."

