Liverpool's Salah Tests Covid-19 Positive: Egypt Federation
Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 10:23 PM
Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has tested positive for Covid-19 but without suffering any symptoms, the Egyptian Football Association announced Friday.
Medical swabs on the national team "showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, Liverpool star, was infected with the coronavirus," it said in a tweet, adding he was "not suffering from any symptoms".