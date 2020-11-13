Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has tested positive for Covid-19 but without suffering any symptoms, the Egyptian Football Association announced Friday

Cairo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Liverpool star Mohamed Salah has tested positive for Covid-19 but without suffering any symptoms, the Egyptian Football Association announced Friday.

Medical swabs on the national team "showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, Liverpool star, was infected with the coronavirus," it said in a tweet, adding he was "not suffering from any symptoms".