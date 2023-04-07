Close
LIV's Koepka Grabs Three-stroke Lead At Masters

Muhammad Rameez Published April 07, 2023 | 09:25 PM

LIV's Koepka grabs three-stroke lead at Masters

Four-time major winner and LIV Golf rebel Brooks Koepka made an eagle and a birdie in an early charge to grab a three-stroke lead at the turn in Friday's second round of the 87th Masters

Augusta, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :Four-time major winner and LIV Golf rebel Brooks Koepka made an eagle and a birdie in an early charge to grab a three-stroke lead at the turn in Friday's second round of the 87th Masters.

Koepka had opened with a seven-under-par 65, his best of 25 career rounds at Augusta National, to share the 18-hole lead with Spain's Jon Rahm and Norway's Viktor Hovland.

On Friday, Koepka made a nine-foot birdie putt at the par-5 second to grab the solo lead, then curled in a tricky 10-foot par putt at the third after chipping his approach over the green.

The 32-year-old American, a Masters runner-up behind Tiger Woods in 2009, rolled in a 13-foot eagle putt at the par-5 eighth to reach 10-under for a three-stroke edge.

