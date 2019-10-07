UrduPoint.com
Lloris Out For The Rest Of The Year, Says Deschamps

Mon 07th October 2019

ClairefontaineenYvelines, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) :Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris will "almost certainly" be out of action for the rest of the year after his horror injury at the weekend, France coach Didier Deschamps said on Monday.

"It is difficult to say exactly how long he will not be available," said Deschamps as France players gathered for their next Euro 2020 qualifying matches against Iceland on Friday and Turkey three days later.

"What matters to us right now is that he will not be with us for this round of games or for the next." France face Albania and Moldova in November.

Lloris suffered a dislocated elbow in conceding the opening goal of Spurs' 3-0 defeat by Brighton on Saturday, dropping a cross before falling backwards and landing badly.

The Spurs goalkeeper was given oxygen and morphine as he was carried from the field before being taken to hospital.

"Almost certainly, he won't be back on the pitch in 2019," said Deschamps.

Steve Mandanda will take over in goal for France against Iceland while Paulo Gazzaniga, who replaced Lloris on Saturday, is likely to continue in the role for struggling Spurs.

