UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lloris Urges Against French 'over Confidence' Ahead Of Hungary Trip

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 08:03 PM

Lloris urges against French 'over confidence' ahead of Hungary trip

France captain Hugo Lloris said on Friday that he and his teammates should guard against complacency when they take on Hungary after having begun Euro 2020 in impressive fashion

Budapest, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :France captain Hugo Lloris said on Friday that he and his teammates should guard against complacency when they take on Hungary after having begun Euro 2020 in impressive fashion.

Didier Deschamps' side looked every inch the tournament favourites in beating Germany in Munich in their first Group F match, but Tottenham goalkeeper Lloris says Les Bleus need to prepare themselves for a different challenge on Saturday (1300 GMT) in front of a big crowd at the Puskas Arena in Budapest.

"We can't admire ourselves in the mirror too much, it was only the first match and the road is still very, very long," Lloris told reporters.

"We have a number of challenges facing us... but it is important to have begun the tournament with such a great collective performance... We should build on that.

"It's important in sport to be confident.

That confidence is based on what you've done before, but you can't be over confident -- we respect our opponents and we respect the competition." France can secure a spot in the round of 16 with a win over Hungary, who are expecting a crowd approaching 60,000 in the Hungarian capital.

"The support of a full stadium is an advantage for the Hungarians, it helped them a lot in the first match," said Deschamps.

Hungary lost 3-0 in against Portugal in their opener but held out until the 84th minute and put on a committed showing in front of a passionate crowd.

"They're a very combative, hard-working and very well organized team. The presence of an Italian coach (Marco Rossi) has a lot to do with that," added Deschamps.

"They're at home, I expect the same kind of performance that they gave against the Portuguese."

Related Topics

France Road Germany Munich Budapest Same Portugal Hungary Euro 2020 Coach Tottenham

Recent Stories

HSBC says French retail bank sale to cost 1.9 bn e ..

4 seconds ago

KP Govt to construct, rehabilitate 2100 schools du ..

6 seconds ago

CM terms budged 2021-22 as resurgence, growth

7 seconds ago

Islamabad High Court restores lawyers' licenses

9 seconds ago

West Indies win toss and field in second Test v So ..

2 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather forecast in city Lahore

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.