Local martial arts club wins Vietnamese championship

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :Pasban Martial Arts Club Multan won final competition of divisional Vietnamese Martial Arts Championship arranged here on Monday.

A prize distribution ceremony titled as "Iqbal Day Vovinam Demonstration Championship" was organised by local sports department at sports gymnasium where a large number of children aged between 7-17 and their parents participated.

As many as 30 winners of fighting competition were awarded trophy with 80 declared as runner-up received medals during the ceremony.

The event was graced by chief guests Including Divisional Sports Officer Rana Nadeem, Chairman Insaf Sports Cultural Wing Muhammed Nadeem, Tehsil Sports Officer Noor Qaisrani, District Sports Officer Adnan Naeem. While Rana Jahanzeb was the event's organiser.

After prize distribution, chief guest Rana Nadeem suggested the winners rank to use their knowledge and skills only for the purposes of self-defense and never for the motive of aggression.

Noor Qaisrani asked kids and young players that martial arts practice would keep huge impact on their lives. He said if someone gets in a confrontation anytime, it doesn't need to escalate.

Rana Jahanzeb said, " Being an instructor, he tried to teach kids and young people that there's more to life than wasting time on gadgets. I always tried to help everybody to learn about Vovinam martial arts which includes a variety of fighting system ".

Khanewal Vovinam Martial Arts clinched second position while Vehari Vovinam Martial Arts stood third in the championship. General Secretary of Vovinam Martial Arts Losha Zaidi performed as event's Stage Secretary.