Local Tennis Stars shine in National Ranking Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published January 02, 2025 | 08:18 PM

The 10th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Championships continued 2nd day at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, showcasing top tennis talent from across Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2025) The 10th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Championships continued 2nd day at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex, showcasing top tennis talent from across Pakistan.

According to press release issued here on Thursday, the tournament named in honor of Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan, mother of PTF Patron Senator Salim Saifullah Khan, saw impressive performances in multiple categories.

In Men's Singles 2nd Round matches, Abdullah Adnan defeated Uzair Khan 6-3, 6-0 while Muzammil Murtaza dominated Omer Jawad with a 6-0, 6-1 victory.

Other notable winners included Aqeel Khan who defeated Saqib Hayat 6-2, 6-3 and Muhammad Shoaib who overcame Hamza Asim 6-2, 6-2.

The Ladies Singles 2nd Round featured Mahrukh Sajid beating Natasha Zaman 6-2, 6-0 and Lalarukh Sajid edging out Laiba Iqbal 6-1, 7-5.

Young talents also made their mark in the Boys 18 and under Quarter-Finals with Muhammad Yahya staging a comeback against Ahtesham Humayun, winning 2-6, 6-4, 7-5.

The tournament continues to provide a platform for emerging tennis players to showcase their skills and compete at a national level.

