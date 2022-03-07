UrduPoint.com

Lock Henderson Returns To Ireland's Six Nations Squad

Lock Iain Henderson has returned to the Ireland squad ahead of this weekend's Six Nations clash against England at Twickenham, Irish rugby chiefs announced on Monday

Henderson was ruled out of the Dublin match against Italy eight days ago after testing positive for coronavirus.

But he played the full 80 minutes of Ulster's United Rugby Championship (URC) victory over Cardiff on Friday and has been named in a 35-man group by Ireland head coach Andy Farrell.

Uncapped Munster prop Jeremy Loughman has received his first squad call-up, but Leinster back Jordan Larmour misses out.

The Irish Rugby Football Union said Larmour would be sidelined for the remaining Six Nations games against England and Scotland after suffering a hip injury during Leinster's URC win against Benetton on Saturday.

Jack Carty, Dave Heffernan, Craig Casey, Gavin Coombes, Robert Baloucoune, James Hume and Nick Timoney all return to the squad after playing for their provinces.

Ireland are second in the Six Nations table after two wins in three matches, three points behind unbeaten France. England are third, one point behind Farrell's men.

>