Lock Ryan fit to captain Ireland in Japan Test

Dublin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Lock James Ryan will captain Ireland against Japan this weekend after being passed fit to play following an adductor injury, the Irish Rugby Football Union announced on Thursday.

The 24-year-old Leinster forward, who has made 35 Test appearances and was overlooked for the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa, will be partnered in the second row in Dublin on Saturday by Connacht's Ultan Dillan.

Peter O'Mahony starts on the blindside flank and is joined in the back-row by Josh van der Flier and Caelan Doris, who makes his international return after missing the 2021 Six Nations.

The front row is made up of Dave Kilcoyne, Ronan Kelleher and Finlay Bealham.

At half-back, Jamison Gibson Park will partner Joey Carbery, who returns to the international scene for the first time since the Rugby World Cup in 2019.

Stuart McCloskey and Chris Farrell are paired in midfield with Jacob Stockdale and Jordan Larmour on the wings and Hugo Keenan is at fullback.

Five of the team -- Farrell, Stockdale, Van der Flier, O'Mahony and Ryan -- were in the starting line-up for the shock defeat against the Brave Blossoms at the World Cup in Japan two years ago.

Coach Andy Farrell has not chosen to pick any debutants in his starting side even though seven frontline players are on Lions duty in South Africa and Johnny Sexton, Cian Healy and Keith Earls are all missing from the squad.

Last week, Japan made the Lions work hard for their 28-10 victory at Murrayfield.

Ireland team (15-1):Hugo Keenan, Jordan Larmour, Chris Farrell, Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale, Joey Carbery, Jamison Gibson Park, Caelan Doris, Josh van der Flier, Peter O'Mahony, James Ryan, Ultan Dillane, Finlay Bealham, Ronan Kelleher, Dave KilcoyneReplacements: Rob Herring, Ed Byrne, John Ryan, Ryan Baird, Gavin Coombes, Craig Casey, Billy Burns, Shane Daly