Lockie Ferguson Ruled Out Of ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Zeeshan Mehtab Published February 18, 2025 | 06:40 PM
New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Pakistan due to an injury to his right foot and Kyle Jamieson is due to replace him
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Pakistan due to an injury to his right foot and Kyle Jamieson is due to replace him.
Thirty-year-old Jamieson, who has played 13 ODIs, was named as a replacement
after Ferguson was ruled out due to an injury to his right foot.
According to the ICC Media release issued here on Tuesday, the Event Technical
Committee of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 has approved Kyle Jamieson
as a replacement for Lockie Ferguson in the New Zealand squad.
The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee
before the player can be officially added to the squad.
The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 consists
of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager – Cricket), Sarah Edgar (ICC Senior Manager – Events),
Usman Wahla (PCB Director – International Cricket Operations), Shaun Pollock (Independent
Representative).
Recent Stories
Bill proposed strict punishments for drug trafficking in educational institution ..
Sharjah Ruler issues pensions, end-of-service law for military
Lal Shahbaz Qalandar’s Urs celebrations continue in Sehwan, DC Jamshoro revie ..
Citizens demand action against charging annual school fees
RAK Chamber welcomes high-level Argentine delegation to boost economic cooperati ..
Pakistan set to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025, aiming to showcase hospitality a ..
District administration bans sale of unhygienic food around schools
Equip children with ornament of education: Ijaz Laghari
Aerial firing, quad copter flying, pigeon flying banned under Section 144
A fun fair was organized at Chenab College Chiniot to promote mental activities.
Dubai Industrial City attracts over AED350 million F&B investments in 2024
Global stocks mixed as US and Russia hold talks
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan set to host ICC Champions Trophy 2025, aiming to showcase hospitality and peace7 minutes ago
-
DC inaugurates main gate of stadium2 hours ago
-
Lockie Ferguson ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 20254 minutes ago
-
English cricket team reaches Lahore for Champions Trophy 20252 minutes ago
-
Italy's Milan upstages Pogacar in UAE Tour first stage19 hours ago
-
Mohammad Nabi undecided to hang up boots20 hours ago
-
Pace ace Haris Rauf available for selection for ICC Champions Trophy opener20 hours ago
-
Wissen Dan hockey club visits national assembly20 hours ago
-
MNA Syed Ali Musa Gilani participates in tent pegging competition at UAF20 hours ago
-
Sajjad, Asif, Sajjad move in knockout round of Asian Men Snooker C’ship20 hours ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table20 hours ago
-
Four matches concluded in 1st Nighat Omar T-20 tournament20 hours ago