Lockie Ferguson ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) New Zealand fast bowler Lockie Ferguson has been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Pakistan due to an injury to his right foot and Kyle Jamieson is due to replace him.

Thirty-year-old Jamieson, who has played 13 ODIs, was named as a replacement

after Ferguson was ruled out due to an injury to his right foot.

According to the ICC Media release issued here on Tuesday, the Event Technical

Committee of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 has approved Kyle Jamieson

as a replacement for Lockie Ferguson in the New Zealand squad.

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the Event Technical Committee

before the player can be officially added to the squad.

The Event Technical Committee of the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 consists

of Wasim Khan (ICC General Manager – Cricket), Sarah Edgar (ICC Senior Manager – Events),

Usman Wahla (PCB Director – International Cricket Operations), Shaun Pollock (Independent

Representative).