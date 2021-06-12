UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

'Loco' Abreu Retires After World Record Football Club Career

Zeeshan Mehtab 11 minutes ago Sat 12th June 2021 | 01:20 AM

'Loco' Abreu retires after world record football club career

Montevideo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Uruguay striker Sebastian 'Loco' Abreu, who holds the Guinness World Record as the professional to have played for the most clubs -- 31 -- was playing his last game Friday at the age of 44.

"The day has come, the curtain is coming down," Abreu had announced on Thursday after a career of 27 years in more than a dozen countries.

He was to play his final match on Friday with his latest club, Sud America, or IASA, against another Montevideo team, Liverpool, in Uruguay's Apertura tournament.

"This Friday, Loco Washington Sebastian Abreu retires from professional football, and the IASA is proud to accompany him in the final chapter of this great story. A huge THANK YOU to him, on behalf of all Uruguayan football," his club tweeted.

The nickname 'Loco' translates as 'Madman'.

Abreu may be hanging up his boots, but will continue his coaching career.

He has coached Santa Tecla in El Salvador and Uruguay's Boston River.

Abreu, who made 70 international appearances between 1996 and 2012, has held the Guinness record since 2017, when he joined his 26th club, Chile's Audax Italiano.

He had equaled German goalkeeper Lutz Pfannenstiel's record of 25 clubs, set in 2009, when he signed for Puerto Montt, also in Chile, a few months earlier.

Abreu has also played for Deportivo La Coruna and Real Sociedad in Spain, several clubs in his home country Uruguay, Mexico and Chile, three in Argentina and six in Brazil, including Rio Branco and Athletic Club.

He has also played in Israel and Greece.

His best-known moment came when he scored Uruguay's winning penalty in their 2010 World Cup quarter-final shoot-out victory over Ghana with an audacious 'Panenka' spot-kick.

Related Topics

Football World Israel Washington German Rio Branco Liverpool Puerto Montt Boston Montevideo Argentina Spain El Salvador Brazil Chile Ghana Mexico Uruguay Greece May 2017 All From

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament congratulates UAE on elected membe ..

16 minutes ago

Bahrain congratulates UAE on its election to UN Se ..

31 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s elected membership of UN Security Counc ..

46 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s elected seat on UN Security Council ref ..

1 hour ago

UAE lynchpin of international peace: Speaker of Fe ..

1 hour ago

Opposition must shun 'culture of protest', come up ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.