Lodhran Strikers lift Elite Women League trophy beating Multan Avengers

MULTAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2023) Lodhran Strikers has defeated Multan Avengers by seventeen (17) runs in the final of Elite Women League, lifting the championship trophy and took home the Rs 100,000 cash prize.

The women cricket tournament was organized by Lodhran Pilot Project (LPP) with the cooperation from Best Seller Foundation powered by Women Project, Grassroots Cricket, and Sultans Elite Squad, according to a press release on Friday.

“Objective of the Elite Women's League goes beyond mere victories and defeats,“ says Ali Khan Tareen, the LPP president while addressing the prize distribution ceremony at the GroundUP Academy, Multan.

Ali Khan Tareen, PCB women selector Asmavia Iqbal, head coach women cricket Multan Kamran Hussain, LPP CEO Dr. Abdul Saboor, and VC Women University Prof. Kalsoom Paracha distributed the trophies and awards. Samina Iqbal from

Strikers received a Scooty for being the best batter of the league with 290 runs. Fatima Munir, with 10 wickets, secured the title of the best bowler of the league and a Rs 10,000 cash prize.

The runner-up, Avengers, received a prize of 50,000 PKR.

Fatima Munir from the Strikers was announced the Player of the Match, receiving a trophy and a cash prize of 15,000 PKR.

Ali Tareen said, the league was aimed at providing girls with a healthy recreational environment while fostering a commitment to peace and stability in society. The goal was to offer women the safest fields and strengthen their social and economic status in Southern Punjab, providing an environment for their participation in social, economic, and political life, he added. He emphasized the urgent need to promote educational initiatives for gender equality in society.

Dr. Abdul Saboor, Chief Executive Officer of the Lodhran Pilot Project, expressed admiration for the outstanding performances of both teams and said that cricket served as a significant means enabling women showcase their exceptional performances without fear. He announced to organize another major league in February 2024.

Asmavia Iqbal, Prof. Kulsoom and Kamran Hussain hailed LPP’s efforts in promoting and developing women cricket.