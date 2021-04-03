UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Loeb Helps Hamilton's X44 Team Top Extreme E Qualifying

Muhammad Rameez 3 minutes ago Sat 03rd April 2021 | 09:10 PM

Loeb helps Hamilton's X44 team top Extreme E qualifying

Lewis Hamilton's X44 team on Saturday set the fastest qualifying time for the inaugural race of the Extreme E championship, which features electric SUVs racing in remote parts of the world

AlUla, Saudi Arabia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Lewis Hamilton's X44 team on Saturday set the fastest qualifying time for the inaugural race of the Extreme E championship, which features electric SUVs racing in remote parts of the world.

X44, led by nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez -- the second woman to win a Dakar Rally stage -- came ahead of triple Dakar winner Carlos Sainz and Laia Sanz in the deserts of Saudi Arabia after the two qualifying runs.

Australia's Molly Taylor and Swede Johan Kristoffersson took third place for 2016 F1 champion Nico Rosberg ahead of the semi-finals and final on Sunday.

Former F1 champion Jenson Button's team finished in sixth while three of the nine teams were unable to take part in the second qualifying session -- Veloce and Cupra following two spectacular accidents and Chip Ganassi due to a technical problem.

The brainchild of Spanish entrepreneur Alejandro Agag, Extreme E will attempt to highlight the environmental dangers posed to some of the world's most remote regions.

After this weekend's Al-Ula round, the competition will switch to Senegal's Lac Rose, Greenland, the Amazon in Brazil and the glaciers of Tierra del Fuego in Argentina.

Related Topics

World Hamilton Dakar Argentina Brazil Saudi Arabia Senegal Women Sunday 2016 Race

Recent Stories

Two coronavirus patients die in Faisalabad

32 seconds ago

Election Commission of Pakistan establishes compla ..

56 seconds ago

983 shopping malls, schools sealed over SOPs viola ..

58 seconds ago

Dist admin retrieves 60 kanals state land

59 seconds ago

Pakistan making progress under Imran Khan: Fakhar ..

1 minute ago

PPP elected it's opposition leader as a majority p ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.