AlUla, Saudi Arabia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2021 ) :Lewis Hamilton's X44 team on Saturday set the fastest qualifying time for the inaugural race of the Extreme E championship, which features electric SUVs racing in remote parts of the world.

X44, led by nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb and Cristina Gutierrez -- the second woman to win a Dakar Rally stage -- came ahead of triple Dakar winner Carlos Sainz and Laia Sanz in the deserts of Saudi Arabia after the two qualifying runs.

Australia's Molly Taylor and Swede Johan Kristoffersson took third place for 2016 F1 champion Nico Rosberg ahead of the semi-finals and final on Sunday.

Former F1 champion Jenson Button's team finished in sixth while three of the nine teams were unable to take part in the second qualifying session -- Veloce and Cupra following two spectacular accidents and Chip Ganassi due to a technical problem.

The brainchild of Spanish entrepreneur Alejandro Agag, Extreme E will attempt to highlight the environmental dangers posed to some of the world's most remote regions.

After this weekend's Al-Ula round, the competition will switch to Senegal's Lac Rose, Greenland, the Amazon in Brazil and the glaciers of Tierra del Fuego in Argentina.