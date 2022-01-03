UrduPoint.com

Loeb Wins Stage To Reduce Al-Attiyah's Dakar Lead

Zeeshan Mehtab Published January 03, 2022 | 05:14 PM

France's nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb won the second stage of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Monday, a 338-kilometre drive from Ha'il to Qaisumah

Qaisumah, Saudi Arabia, Jan 3 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :France's nine-time world rally champion Sebastien Loeb won the second stage of the Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia on Monday, a 338-kilometre drive from Ha'il to Qaisumah.

The 47-year-old timed 3min 28sec faster than Qatar's three-time Dakar victor Nasser al-Attiyah.

Loeb remains in second spot overall but having reduced the overall gap between himself and Al-Attiyah to just over nine minutes.

"The route was good with clear visibility throughout," said Loeb.

"At the end it became a World Rally Championship (WRC) special between two WRC drivers.

"I managed to claw back the difference little by little, without doubt because he (Al-Attiyah) had cleared the track."Spain's Joan Barreda Bort won the motorbike special with a 5min 33sec advantage over Britain's Sam Sunderland.

The latter, though, had the consolation of taking the overall lead ahead of Adrien Van Beveren of France with overnight leader Australian Daniel Sanders dropping to third overall.

