Loew meets with German football DFB bosses to discuss future

The five top executives of the German football association (DFB) were meeting in Frankfurt on Monday with Joachim Loew to discuss his future as coach of the national team, local media reported

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :The five top executives of the German football association (DFB) were meeting in Frankfurt on Monday with Joachim Loew to discuss his future as coach of the national team, local media reported.

"The summit on Loew's future has begun," wrote Bild.

German football is in crisis following a 6-0 loss to Spain on November 17 and recent draws with Switzerland, twice, and Turkey.

In addition to Loew, the meeting was to be attended by national team director Oliver Bierhoff as well as four DFB officials: president Fritz Keller, his two vice-presidents and the treasurer.

"The question of whether Loew will complete his contract until 2022 and continue his work despite the debacle in Spain will be decided in the next few hours," Bild said.

The DFB's 14-member presidential board is due to meet on Friday to decide Loew's fate.

The coach is not invited to that meeting, but Bierhoff, who has been very close to him for several years, is to make a presentation explaining the reasons for the defeat by Spain and plans to address the problems between now and the Euro in June/July.