Loew to stay on as Germany coach for Euros - official

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Joachim Loew will remain in charge of Germany for next year's delayed European Championship despite a series of poor recent results, the German FA (DFB) announced Monday.

"The presidential committee of the DFB decided unanimously this Monday during a teleconference to continue with coach Joachim Loew on the difficult path of renewal started in March 2019," it said in a statement.

Loew, 60, has been in the job since March 2006 and won the World Cup with Germany in 2014.