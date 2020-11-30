UrduPoint.com
Loew To Stay On As Germany Coach For Euros - Official

Muhammad Rameez 5 minutes ago Mon 30th November 2020 | 10:00 PM

Loew to stay on as Germany coach for Euros - official

Joachim Loew will remain in charge of Germany for next year's delayed European Championship despite a series of poor recent results, the German FA (DFB) announced Monday

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2020 ) :Joachim Loew will remain in charge of Germany for next year's delayed European Championship despite a series of poor recent results, the German FA (DFB) announced Monday.

"The presidential committee of the DFB decided unanimously this Monday during a teleconference to continue with coach Joachim Loew on the difficult path of renewal started in March 2019," it said in a statement.

Loew, 60, has been in the job since March 2006 and won the World Cup with Germany in 2014.

