UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Logo Of KP U21 Games Trophy Unveiled In NW, SW, D.I.Khan

Muhammad Rameez 6 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 05:50 PM

Logo of KP U21 Games Trophy unveiled in NW, SW, D.I.Khan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :The trophy and logo of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-21 unveiled on Sunday in a colourful ceremony at North Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan districts with hundreds and thousands of youth turned and enjoyed amidst tight security measures by the security forces.

Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Javed Khan Marwat along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Salman Mohsin, District Sports Officer Razi Ullah Batani, District Sports Officers Tank Asif Gandapur, Taj Wazir (South Waziristan), Assistant Director Zakir Ullah, Chief Coach Shafqat Ullah, Coordinator Yousaf Khan, officials, players and large number of spectators from the North and South Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan were also present in the District Auditorium D.I.Khan.

The Commissioner, on the occasion, said that the government is taking strong steps to promote sports and KP U-21 Games will be a great source for the youth to come forward.

It is an opportunity to showcase the best skills that the players of D.I.Khan will achieve by showing outstanding performance in these games and these players will highlight the name of the country at national and international levels.

He assured the players that all available resources would be utilized to ensure due facilities to the players to be part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-21 Games to be organized at tehsil, district and regional levels.

He said it is a big achievement of the govt of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for initiating the country's best games which involving 22907 players in 27 female and 32 male games. He said it is good sign that a large number of female are also taking part in these games and appreciated Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for providing excellent facilities to the female on equal terms.

DSO Nowshera Jamshed Baloch said that the purpose of holding the Under-21 Games is to promote sports at grass roots level.

Earlier, a trophy and logo unveiling ceremonies were also held in the tribal districts of North Waziristan with Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Abdul Nasir Mohammed accompanied by District Sports Officer Shiraz Wazir and other personalities, officials, players and large numbers of spectators.

Related Topics

North Waziristan South Waziristan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Shiraz Male Dera Ismail Khan Nasir Nowshera Tank Jamshed Sunday All From Government Best Coach

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed condoles new Sultan of Oman

26 minutes ago

US committed to regional political stability, ener ..

56 minutes ago

New Indonesian Embassy inaugurated in Abu Dhabi

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Law on Emirate’s 2020 gener ..

2 hours ago

Virgin Hyperloop One announces technology can be p ..

2 hours ago

AIM 2020 organises competitions in 72 countries to ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.