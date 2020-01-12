Logo of KP U21 Games Trophy unveiled in NW, SW, D.I.Khan

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :The trophy and logo of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-21 unveiled on Sunday in a colourful ceremony at North Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan districts with hundreds and thousands of youth turned and enjoyed amidst tight security measures by the security forces.

Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Javed Khan Marwat along with Additional Deputy Commissioner Salman Mohsin, District Sports Officer Razi Ullah Batani, District Sports Officers Tank Asif Gandapur, Taj Wazir (South Waziristan), Assistant Director Zakir Ullah, Chief Coach Shafqat Ullah, Coordinator Yousaf Khan, officials, players and large number of spectators from the North and South Waziristan and Dera Ismail Khan were also present in the District Auditorium D.I.Khan.

The Commissioner, on the occasion, said that the government is taking strong steps to promote sports and KP U-21 Games will be a great source for the youth to come forward.

It is an opportunity to showcase the best skills that the players of D.I.Khan will achieve by showing outstanding performance in these games and these players will highlight the name of the country at national and international levels.

He assured the players that all available resources would be utilized to ensure due facilities to the players to be part of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Under-21 Games to be organized at tehsil, district and regional levels.

He said it is a big achievement of the govt of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for initiating the country's best games which involving 22907 players in 27 female and 32 male games. He said it is good sign that a large number of female are also taking part in these games and appreciated Directorate General of Sports Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for providing excellent facilities to the female on equal terms.

DSO Nowshera Jamshed Baloch said that the purpose of holding the Under-21 Games is to promote sports at grass roots level.

Earlier, a trophy and logo unveiling ceremonies were also held in the tribal districts of North Waziristan with Deputy Commissioner North Waziristan Abdul Nasir Mohammed accompanied by District Sports Officer Shiraz Wazir and other personalities, officials, players and large numbers of spectators.