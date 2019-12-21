Logo of U-21 Games to be unveiled on Jan 1 in a colourful ceremony: DG Sports KP

The logo of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-21 Games carrying a record 22907 male and female players in 27 female and 32 male Games will be unveiled on January 1, 2020, Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak told the media men in a briefing at Qayyum Sports Complex here Saturday.

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2019 ) :The logo of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U-21 Games carrying a record 22907 male and female players in 27 female and 32 male Games will be unveiled on January 1, 2020, Director General Sports KP Asfandyar Khan Khattak told the media men in a briefing at Qayyum Sports Complex here Saturday.

He said a meeting in this connection was held with Director Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Director Sports Aziz Ullah Jan, AD Development Munir Abbas, Regional Sports Officer Jamshed Baloch (Nowshera), Tehsil Ullah (Charsadda), Razi Ullah Betani (Dera Ismail Khan), Anwar Kamal (Tank), Mukhtiar Hussain (Dir Upper), Aamir Zahir Shah (Bannu), Kashif Farhan (Mardan), Mir Bashar Shah (Mardan), Tariq Khan (Swabi), Director Sports Merger Areas Muhammad Nawaz Khan, Shafqat Ullah (Lakki Marwat), Sikander Shah (Kohat), Saleem Raza (Abbottabad), Rahad Gul Mola Gori, Ayub Khan, Muhammad Awan Hussain of the merged districts. Coaches including Syed Jaffar Shah (Athletics), Shah Faisal (Karate), Roman Gul (Tennis), Muhammad Waseem (Squash) and representatives of different associations also attended the meeting.

He said the meeting in detail discussed ways and means for the smooth conduct of the Games this time in the age of U-21 instead of U-23 with players increased to 22907. A record 22907 players of 104 Tehsils of 32 districts including the merged tribal areas of KP would be participating in the 4th edition of the U-21 Games. He said this time the pool of the Under-23 Games have been widening up to all 104 Tehsils of 32 districts across KP including 25 Tehsils and 7 Districts of the merger tribal areas and age limit has been changed to U-21. He said cash prizes have been doubles from that was in last year. The gold medal winner of each discipline would be awarded Rs. 100,000, silver medalist would get Rs. 50,000 and third position will be awarded Rs. 25000 instead of 50,000, 30,000 and 20,000 last year.

The award of the sports scholarship introduced in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 has also been increased to help the talented players to continue their education without facing any hardship in the tuition fee from class 9th to Master Classes.

In the first phase six disciplines comprising football, volleyball, athletics, badminton, kabaddi and tug of war for the male only will be organized. There will be no female games at Tehsil level.

In the second phase at district level, there will be 10 male and 07 female games. A total of 3616 male players would take part in hockey, table tennis, judo, karate, taekwondo, wrestling, basketball, gymnastic, Wushu and weightlifting while 2624 female will participate in volleyball, netball, athletics, tug of war, badminton, table tennis and cricket.

In the third phase, 2200 players will take part in 14 male and 10 female games at regional level. The male games will include baseball, handball, tennis, archery, futsal, handball, swimming, cycling, snooker, full contact karate, bodybuilding, boxing, squash and chuck ball. For female, there will be 10 different games comprising Baseball, hockey, squash, tennis, archery, wushu, judo, taekwondo, basketball and handball.

He said the traditional and indigenous games for the Paralympic with the disabilities would also be part of the Under-23 Games wherein a total of 6000 players would take part. About the allocation of grant for the fourth edition of the Under-21 Games, he disclosed it would be a two year projects with a total allocation of Rs. 360.44 million for each year.

He said focus has been given to the female as well and that is why a separate facility would be established in each Regional Headquarters so that the female could continue their games without any hardship and within our culture norms and dignified manners. He said there are more successive stories coming in and thanks to the media men who are constantly highlighting those players who were part of the Under-23 Games are now delivering good result at national and international levels.