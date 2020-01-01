Logo, trophy of KP U-21 Games-2020 unveiled in a colorful ceremony

The logo and a glittering trophy of the KP U-21 Games-2020 carrying a record 22907 male and female players in 27 female and 32 male Games unveiled Wednesday in a colourful ceremony held at historical Nishtar Hall here

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :The logo and a glittering trophy of the KP U-21 Games-2020 carrying a record 22907 male and female players in 27 female and 32 male Games unveiled Wednesday in a colourful ceremony held at historical Nishtar Hall here.

A total of 1200 female and male players from all districts including recently merged tribal districts were also three wherein the Logo and Trophy put on display before unveiling them in a colourful ceremony.

Secretary Sports, Tourism, and Youth Affairs Kamran Rehman Khan was the chief guest who formally inaugurated the Logo and Trophy. MD TCKP Junaid Khan, Additional Secretary Tariq Sultan, DG Sports Asfandyar Khattak, former World Champion Qamar Zaman, former international athletes Habib Ur Rehman, Bahre Karam, Director Sports Female Games Miss Rashida Ghaznavi, Director Operation Syed Saqlain Shah, Deputy Director Sports Aziz Ullah Khan, AD Development Munir Abbas, Director Developed Niamat Ullah, Director and Manager Account Amjad Khan and Tariq Khan, players and large number of spectators were also present.

Speaking on this occasion, Kamran Rehman said that the pool of the U-21 Games have been widening up to all 104 Tehsils of 32 districts across KP including 25 Tehsils and 7 Districts of the merger tribal areas and age limit has been changed to U-21, he added. The cash prizes have been doubles from that was in last year, he said, adding, the gold medal winner of each discipline would be awarded Rs. 200,000, silver medalist would get Rs. 100,000 and third position will be awarded Rs. 50,000 instead of 50,000, 30,000 and 20,000 was last year.

The award of the sports scholarship introduced in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 has also been increased so that to help the talented players to continue their education without facing any hardship as far as the tuition fee from class 9th to Master Classes are concerned, Kamran said.

In the first phase six disciplines comprising football, volleyball, athletics, badminton, kabaddi and tug of war for the male only will be organized. And there will be no female games at Tehsil level, he further added.

In the second phase at District level there will be 10 male and 07 female games. A total of 3616 male players would take part in hockey, table tennis, judo, karate, taekwondo, wrestling, basketball, gymnastic, Wushu and weightlifting while 2624 female will participate in volleyball, netball, athletics, tug of war, badminton, table tennis and cricket, he said.

In the third phase at Regional level, he said, there will 2200 players part 14 male and 10 female games. The male games comprising Baseball, handball, tennis, archery, futsal, handball, swimming, cycling, snooker, full contact karate, bodybuilding, boxing, squash and chuck ball. For female there will be 10 different games comprising Baseball, hockey, squash, tennis, archery, wushu, judo, taekwondo, basketball and handball. He said this traditional and indigenous games and games for the Paralympics (with the disabilities) would also part of the Under-23 Games wherein in Traditional and Indigenous Games and Paralympics Games a total of 6000 players would take part.

About the allocation of grant for the fourth edition of the U-21 Games, he disclosed it would be a two year projects with a total allocation of Rs. 360.44 million for each year. He also announced Rs. 50,000 each for the medal winners of recently concluded South Asian Games held in Katmandu, Nepal including Murad Ali (Karate), Hamid, Murad Jehan, Abdullah, Aimal Khan (Volleyball), Hazrat Hussain (Handball), Qaiser Khan (Judo). The children of City school also presented tableaus which mesmerized the sitting spectators at large.