Loins Karate Club wins competition

FAISALABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2022 ) :Loins Karate Club Faisalabad won the karate competition here on Wednesday.

A spokesman for the district sports department said the competition was held at Youth International Karate academy Khalid Abad in connection with the Independence Day.

In this competition, Loins Karate Club won the contest by defeating Tigers Karate Club Faisalabad in different categories.

District Sports Officer Sajida Latif was the chief guest and she also distributed trophies and prizes among the teams.

District President Karate Association Mirza Khurram Shehzad, Secretary General Yasir Arfat Butt,Competition organizer Majid Butt and Chief Referee Taj Rehmani were also present.