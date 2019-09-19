MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2019) Football club Lokomotiv Moscow won on Wednesday an away match in the UEFA Champions League for the first time in 17 years, having beaten Germany's Bayer Leverkusen with the score 2-1.

The previous away match in the UEFA Champions League was won by Lokomotiv on October 29, 2002, when the Russian team defeated Turkey's Galatasaray in Istanbul.

Lokomotiv's goals were scored by midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak (16th minute) and midfielder Dmitri Barinov (37th minute). Lokomotiv's defender Benedikt Hoewedes scored an own goal in the 25th minute.

Lokomotiv is performing in Group D of the league, along with Bayer, Italy's Juventus and Spain's Atletico Madrid. After the first round, Lokomotiv is heading the group with three points, followed by Atletico and Juventus, whose match ended on Wednesday with a draw 2-2. Bayer has no points after the Wednesday defeat.