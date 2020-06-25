Lokomotiv Moscow goes into bubble to reduce coronavirus risk

Lokomotiv Moscow announced on Wednesday that it had placed its players and technical staff under quarantine at the club's training centre, because of the rise of coronavirus cases in Russian football

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2020 ) :Lokomotiv Moscow announced on Wednesday that it had placed its players and technical staff under quarantine at the club's training centre, because of the rise of coronavirus cases in Russian football.

Lokomotiv are second in the Russian league, nine points behind Zenit St. Petersburg and three ahead of Krasnodar.

The club said in a statement that until further notice, the entire professional staff will reside at Bakovka, the club's training centre south-west of the Russian capital.

"We are fighting for the top places and the Champions League," club captain and goalkeeper Guilherme was quoted as saying in the statement.

"We can't afford to take any risks." The Russian league resumed on 19 June but was immediately disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Rostov's entire squad was quarantined after six players tested positive, forcing the club to send its youth team to play in Sochi where they lost 10-1.

Three Dinamo Moscow players also tested positive and the club's match against Krasnodar was postponed.

While the league was shut down, five Lokomotiv players caught coronavirus, including Peruvian Jefferson Farfan.