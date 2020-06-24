UrduPoint.com
Lokomotiv Moscow Players, Staff Self-Isolate In Training Base Outside City - Club

Zeeshan Mehtab 45 seconds ago Wed 24th June 2020 | 09:56 PM

Lokomotiv Moscow Players, Staff Self-Isolate in Training Base Outside City - Club

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) Football players and the coaching staff of the Moscow "Lokomotiv" have gone into self-isolation at a training base in Bakovka, outside the Russian capital, according to the club's official website.

The team made this decision in connection with the increasing incidence of coronavirus infection in the Russian Premier League (RPL).

The bureau of the executive committee of the RPL on Sunday postponed the match between Krasnodar and Moscow Dynamo after identifying three cases of coronavirus infection among the players of the latter club. Last week, Rostov's main squad was forced to quarantine for two weeks. As a result, the team was represented by youth and academy footballers in the Friday match against Sochi. They lost 10 to one.

In May, five Lokomotiv players tested positive for COVID-19. They have subsequently recovered.

