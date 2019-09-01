UrduPoint.com
Lomachenko Adds WBC Title In Thriller With Campbell

Zeeshan Mehtab 1 minute ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 09:00 AM

Lomachenko adds WBC title in thriller with Campbell

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Vasyl Lomachenko, widely regarded as the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world, beat British challenger Luke Campbell in a thrilling bout to win the vacant WBC lightweight title in London on Saturday.

The 31-year-old Ukrainian, who had been world champion at three different weights in only a 14-bout professional career prior to the fight, won by a unanimous decision to add the WBC belt to his WBA and WBO titles in the weight.

Lomachenko's target is to have all four major belts with Ghana's Richard Commey holding the IBF version.

