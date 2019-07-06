Lombard leads Irish Open as Pepperell, Westwood move into contention

London, July 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :South Africa's Zander Lombard claimed a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Irish Open on Friday, as English duo Eddie Pepperell and Lee Westwood moved onto his coattails.

World number 316 Lombard was a surprise name at the top of the leaderboard in the British Open warm-up at Lahinch, after firing a three-under second round of 67 to reach nine under par overall.

The 24-year-old had missed six successive cuts since withdrawing from the Indian Open last month.

"I missed a few cuts coming into this week and it's been three months of hard work," he told europeantour.com.

"I had to change a few things in my physique and how I swing the club so it's nice to see the hard work coming off and what a better place to see it happen." Overnight leader and home favourite Padraig Harrington fell away, as the three-time major champion shot a 73 to slip five shots off the pace.

But Pepperell, the world number 36, carded three birdies and an eagle to sign for a 67 and take second spot on his own, a single shot adrift.

"I really had no idea where I was standing at so to have this performance through two rounds is certainly a nice surprise," said Pepperell, who has been out of action since May's PGA Championship with a back injury.

"I'm not hitting the ball perfectly but my short game has been feeling good. We'll just see how the weekend goes."Former world number one Westwood is one of three players, alongside Spaniard Jorge Campillo and Mexico's Abraham Ancer, two strokes back on seven-under.

Reigning champion Russell Knox sits in a tie for 12th on five-under, while 2017 winner Jon Rahm could only manage a one-over-par 71 to drop into tied-38th.