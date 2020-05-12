UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

London Mayor Opposed To Swift Return Of Premier League Football - Reports

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 10:54 PM

London Mayor Opposed to Swift Return of Premier League Football - Reports

London Mayor Sadiq Khan believes it is too early to restart the English Premier League football competition as the United Kingdom is still in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic, media reported Tuesday

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th May, 2020) London Mayor Sadiq Khan believes it is too early to restart the English Premier League football competition as the United Kingdom is still in the grips of the coronavirus pandemic, media reported Tuesday.

Premier League Chief Executive Richard Masters said in a statement on Monday that the government has signaled the possibility of allowing the competition to resume by June 1.

"Sadiq is extremely keen for the Premier League and professional sport in general to resume. However, with the country still in the grips of this crisis, and hundreds of people dying every day, he believes that it is too early to be discussing the resumption of the Premier League and top-flight sport in the capital," a spokesperson for the Mayor's office told Evening Standard's sports section.

The Premier League, the world's most-watched domestic football competition, was suspended mid-March with each team having nine or 10 games left to play.

London has three major clubs - Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham - and a host of others that have yet to play 22 matches in London, the Standard reported.

"As a Liverpool fan, Sadiq of course wants the Premier League to return, but it can only happen when it is safe to do so, and it cannot place any extra burden on the NHS and emergency services," the spokesperson added.

Several footballers also expressed dismay at the news of a possible return to action, fearing that prolonged close contact and extensive traveling may put footballers and team staff at risk of infection.

UK media reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government has been actively engaged in negotiations with public health experts and football officials to bring back football at the earliest possible time to boost the nation's morale.

Related Topics

Football Prime Minister World Sports Sadiq Khan London Liverpool United Kingdom May June Media Government Chelsea Arsenal Premier League Tottenham Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khalifa Foundation provides 2,770 Iftar meals to m ..

11 minutes ago

India announced $266 billion stimulus

26 minutes ago

Ricardo Hausmann: UAE has great opportunities in r ..

56 minutes ago

UAE surpasses 500 metric tons of Global COVID-19 a ..

56 minutes ago

UAE efficiently manages COVID-19, builds healthcar ..

2 hours ago

UAE Digital Government meeting discusses future fo ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.