London to host 2022 Laver Cup

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :London will host the fifth edition of the Laver Cup men's team tennis event in September 2022, organisers announced on Friday.

The tournament, inspired by golf's Ryder Cup, pits teams from Europe and the rest of the world against each other and was first held in 2017.

The event will be held at the O2 Arena, which is hosting the ATP Finals for the last time this year at the end of a 12-year run.

Roger Federer, whose sports agency promotes the Laver Cup, has won two of his six ATP Finals titles at the O2.

"London has always held a special place in my heart and it's going to be incredible to bring the Laver Cup to one of my favourite cities in the world," he said.

"I know the British fans will love the way the Laver Cup brings together the top players in the world while paying respect and recognition to the legends of our game."Boston had been due to host this year's edition but it was cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic and rescheduled for September, 2021 in the US city.