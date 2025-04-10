Long wait for cricket fans over as PSL 10 all set to begin tomorrow

(@Abdulla99267510)

Grand tournament kicks off on April 11, with all six teams — defending champions Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi, and Multan Sultans — geared up to deliver top performances

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 10th, 2025) The long wait for cricket fans is almost over as the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to begin tomorrow, with preparations in full swing.

The grand tournament kicks off on April 11, with all six teams — defending champions Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars, Quetta Gladiators, Peshawar Zalmi, and Multan Sultans — geared up to deliver top performances.

National and international players are part of the squads who are ready to showcase their skills and prove their worth, with expectations that new stars will emerge during the tournament.

On the other hand, underperformance could spell the end for some of the sport’s established names. The opening clash between defending champions Islamabad United and two-time winners Lahore Qalandars will be held at Pindi Stadium, setting the tone for an exciting season.

Pakistan Super League 2025 - PSL 10

A total of 34 matches, including the group stage, will be played across four cities — Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including the eliminators and the final.

PSL 10 Schedule

Pindi Stadium will host 11 matches, including the qualifier, while Multan and Karachi are scheduled to host five matches each. Karachi Kings will play all their initial five matches at the National Stadium in Karachi.

PSL 10 Points

Each team will aim to top the table during the group stage by collecting maximum points. The playoffs begin with the qualifier in Rawalpindi on May 13, followed by the first eliminator in Lahore on May 14, the second eliminator on May 16, and finally the grand finale at Gaddafi Stadium on May 18, where the champion will be crowned.

The player draft for PSL 10 generated much excitement. Australia’s star batter David Warner emerged as the most expensive player and was later named captain of Karachi Kings, replacing Shan Masood.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, the winning captain of the 2017 Champions Trophy, was released by Quetta Gladiators for the first time but unfortunately went unsold. Similarly, top international players such as Tim Southee (New Zealand), Jason Roy, Alex Hales (England), and Usman Khawaja (Australia) also remained unpicked.

The several global cricket stars would not be part of this season including Afghanistan’s star all-rounder Rashid Khan.

Nonetheless, all eyes are now on the prominent Names participating in PSL 10, who are expected to elevate the league with their performances. Launched in 2016, PSL X has grown into a major international cricket event.

The fans are anticipating thrilling and closely contested matches, and the league is expected to unearth promising talent that could become future assets for Pakistan’s national team.

Hosting the league in such hot weather presents a challenge, and consistently drawing crowds to the stadiums would also not be easy either. It is important to avoid controversies for the greater good of the league or else its reputation and prestige could suffer.

A welcome addition this season is urdu commentary, which promises to be a source of great entertainment for the general cricket audience.

It is hoped that PSL 10 would be conducted peacefully and gloriously, giving Pakistani cricket renewed energy and momentum.