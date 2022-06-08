Look what players say about Multan?

(@Abdulla99267510)

The players have talked about special things of Multan–an historic city–where Pakistan and West Indies are going to lock horns soon.

MULTAN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 8th, 2022) With the return of international cricket to Multan, the players are quite excited.

They are not just excited about the matches with visiting team but are also talking about the special food items of Multan.

Some players say that Sohan halwa is special while others think that Aam (mangoes) are special. Some players say that garmi (hot weather) is a special feature of Multan.

Taking to Twitter, the PCB shared the video clip of the players talking about Multan, "𝘈𝘢𝘮, 𝘴𝘰𝘩𝘢𝘯 𝘩𝘢𝘭𝘸𝘢 𝘢𝘶𝘳 𝘨𝘢𝘳𝘮𝘪"

🎥 Watch our players describe the first thing that comes to mind when they hear 𝗠𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗮𝗻 🤩

