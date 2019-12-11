UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lord's And Hove To Stage Inaugural Hundred Finals

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 10:00 AM

Lord's and Hove to stage inaugural Hundred finals

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2019 ) :Lord's and Hove will stage next year's inaugural finals of English cricket's controversial new Hundred competition, the England and Wales Cricket board announced Tuesday.

Hove, in Sussex, will be the venue for the women's final on August 14, with Lord's, widely regarded as the sport's spiritual home, staging the men's final on August 15.

"'The Home of Cricket' is a great setting for the final of this brand new competition, which will provide MCC the opportunity to welcome many more young people and families into the ground, including the Pavilion, not only for the final but across the group stages with our team, London Spirit," said MCC chief executive Guy Lavender in a statement.

Hove is one of England's leading venues for women's cricket, having been sold out for women's internationals and the Twenty20 Super League finals in recent years.

The Hundred is a new tournament consisting of eight city-based franchise sides, breaking away from the traditional county system.

Teams will bat for 100 balls each with overs lasting for 10 balls and bowlers either bowling five or 10 balls consecutively.

The players' draft was held in October but opposition remains amid concerns over fixture congestion in a schedule already featuring first-class, one-day and Twenty20 cricket as well as the potential knock-on effects of a new tournament on the county set-up and the development of players for Test matches.

But English administrators are adamant the Hundred is needed to attract a new audience to that will maintain cricket's financial and sporting health as they look to build on their men's team's success at this year's one-day World Cup on home soil.

"The Hundred is a really good way of protecting everything that we are serious about," ECB chief executive Tom Harrison said in October.

"It's about protecting Test match cricket, it's about protecting four-day Championship cricket, it's about getting kids playing more cricket at school."The Hundred begins with a men's match between the Oval Invincibles and the Welsh Fire at The Oval on July 17.

Related Topics

Cricket Fire World Young London Wales The Oval July August October Women From Opposition

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

37 minutes ago

National and Reserve Service Authority, Office of ..

9 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Gahwa Championships witness qualitative ..

9 hours ago

US blacklists former Malir SSP Rao Anwar for alleg ..

9 hours ago

Charter of New Alliance of Virtue / Full Text/

10 hours ago

Fourth Meeting of Task Force on Combating Terroris ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.