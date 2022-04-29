(@ItsFSW)

The ECB officials, staff members, cricketers and people from the Muslim community sit together at Iftar time.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2022) Cricekt looks to reconnect with Muslim community as Ramadan celebration were held at Lord.

The officiala of the ECB and members of Muslim community, cricketers and staff members took part in the Ramadan celebration.

In a video clip made and shared by Sky news, a man is seen offering Azaan at the time of Iftar.

The people from different walks of life appreciated the ECB for making such arrangements.

The players and staff members said that it was a good opportunity to understand each other's culture.