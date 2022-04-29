UrduPoint.com

Lord's Cricket Ground Opens Doors For Ramadan Celebration

Farrukh Shahbaz Warraich (@ItsFSW) Published April 29, 2022 | 04:27 PM

Lord's cricket ground opens doors for Ramadan celebration

The ECB officials, staff members, cricketers and people from the Muslim community sit together at Iftar time.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 29th, 2022) Cricekt looks to reconnect with Muslim community as Ramadan celebration were held at Lord.

The officiala of the ECB and members of Muslim community, cricketers and staff members took part in the Ramadan celebration.

In a video clip made and shared by Sky news, a man is seen offering Azaan at the time of Iftar.

The people from different walks of life appreciated the ECB for making such arrangements.

The players and staff members said that it was a good opportunity to understand each other's culture.

Related Topics

Man Muslim From Ramadan

Recent Stories

Rise in temperature – GLOF Alert for GB&KP issue ..

Rise in temperature – GLOF Alert for GB&KP issued, Departments to take precaut ..

19 minutes ago
 USC Ramazan relief package to continue till 'Chaan ..

USC Ramazan relief package to continue till 'Chaand Raat'

11 minutes ago
 ICCI calls for taking urgent measures to end the p ..

ICCI calls for taking urgent measures to end the power crisis

11 minutes ago
 Rice cultivation must start after May 20

Rice cultivation must start after May 20

11 minutes ago
 Indonesian President Declines Ukraine's Request fo ..

Indonesian President Declines Ukraine's Request for Military Assistance - Report ..

12 minutes ago
 Saudi govt will be asked for action against slogan ..

Saudi govt will be asked for action against slogan-chanters: Sanaullah

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.