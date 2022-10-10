Lorient reel off sixth straight Ligue 1 win to move second

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Lorient came from behind to beat Brest 2-1 on Sunday for a sixth successive win to pull to within a point of Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain and continue their remarkable start to the season.

Nigerian striker Terem Moffi cancelled out Romain Del Castillo's opener for Brest and then struck the winner early in the second half to join Kylian Mbappe and Neymar as the league's leading scorers on eight goals.

Lorient, who have never finished higher than seventh in 15 seasons in the French top flight, could provisionally go top next weekend when they host Reims, who held PSG to a goalless draw on Saturday.

"We're very happy to experience these moments because we know they're rare," said Lorient coach Regis Le Bris, in his first season in charge.

"The table doesn't mean much. There are still 28 matches to play." Marseille are two points behind Lorient after suffering a shock 2-1 home loss to Ajaccio, their first defeat of the campaign under Igor Tudor.

Lens also lost their unbeaten record after going down 1-0 away to Derby du Nord rivals Lille.

Florian Sotoca saw his penalty saved by Lille goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier before Jonathan David scored from the spot for the hosts late in the first half.

Resurgent Monaco won their fifth straight game, beating Montpellier 2-0 to stay in touch with the top three.

Breel Embolo scored just before the break with a thumping shot past Jonas Omlin. Substitute Myron Boadu poked in Caio Henrique's cross with 10 minutes to go to cement the three points.

Rennes stretched their unbeaten run to six as they swept aside Nantes 3-0, leaving the French Cup holders second from last.

Strasbourg beat Angers 3-2 to earn their first win of the season despite the absence of coach Julien Stephan, who tested positive for Covid-19.

Clermont secured a 2-1 victory over Auxerre, while Nice held on for a 3-2 home win over Troyes.