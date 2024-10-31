Los Angeles Dodgers Beat New York Yankees 7-6 To Win World Series
The Los Angeles Dodgers punished a string of defensive blunders from the New York Yankees to win the World Series on Wednesday with a stunning come-from-behind 7-6 victory
On a night of spellbinding drama at Yankee Stadium, the Dodgers sealed their second Major League Baseball championship crown in five seasons and eighth overall after recovering from 5-0 down to seal a 4-1 series victory.
The Yankees, who had kept the series alive with an 11-4 rout in game four on Tuesday, had looked poised to take the series back to Los Angeles for game six after home runs from Aaron Judge, Jazz Chisholm and Giancarlo Stanton fired them into a five-run lead.
Yankees starter Gerrit Cole meanwhile produced a masterful performance from the mound to keep the Dodgers' potent offensive line-up scoreless through four innings.
But a catastrophic fifth inning by the Yankees which included a litany of fielding errors saw the Dodgers pile on five unearned runs to tie the score at 5-5.
Stanton scored Juan Soto with a sacrifice fly to restore New York's lead at 6-5 in the sixth but the Dodgers hit back in the eighth with sac-flys from Gavin Lux and Mookie Betts giving them a slender 7-6 lead.
In an excruciatingly tense finish, the Dodgers then brought back game three starter Walker Buehler to bag the final three outs in the ninth inning to clinch victory.
