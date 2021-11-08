Los Angeles Marathon returns with COVID-19 protocols

Thousands of runners returned to the streets of Los Angeles on Monday for the 2021 Los Angeles Marathon, one of the largest marathons in the United States

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) --:Thousands of runners returned to the streets of Los Angeles on Monday for the 2021 Los Angeles Marathon, one of the largest marathons in the United States.

Kenyan athlete John Korir, 24, earned the winning title of the event's men's race with a time of two hours, 12 minutes and 48 seconds. In 2019, Korir led the Los Angeles Marathon until the final mile, only to get outsprinted and had to settle for second. His brother, Wesley Korir, won the LA marathon twice, according to the event's official Twitter account.

Welsh athlete Natasha Cockram finished first in the women's race with a time of 2 hours, 33 minutes and 17 seconds.

The 28-year-old is the 2020 British marathon champion as well as Welsh marathon record holder.

This year, an estimated 13,000 runners from 50 nations set out on a new 26.2-mile course starting at Dodger Stadium and finishing on the Avenue of the stars in Century City.

Despite COVID-19 concerns, the race went on in March last year, drawing a record 27,150 entrants from across the country and a record 78 nations in 2020. The 2021 edition was rescheduled twice due to the ongoing pandemic.