Los Angeles Rams beat Cincinnati 23-20 in Super Bowl 56

Los Angeles, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :The Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl 56 on Sunday, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the NFL championship spectacle playing in their home stadium.

The Rams took their only prior Super Bowl victory in 2000 when the club was based in St. Louis.

It was the third Super Bowl defeat in as many appearances for the Bengals, who also dropped the title contest in 1982 and 1989.