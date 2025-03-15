Lot Of Hard Work Required To Improve Cricket: Muhammad Bux Mahar
Muhammad Rameez Published March 15, 2025 | 07:30 PM
KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Sindh's Minister for Sports, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar, emphasized that cricketers need to work on their diet and nutrition as well. He said that the entire nation is disappointed with the national team's performance, and a lot of hard work is required to improve it. "
Speaking at the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Ramazan Cricket Tournament ceremony in Korangi Town, Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar said Cricket does not fall under my jurisdiction, but now I will have to step in and do something for cricket myself.
He humorously mentioned that some bowlers in the Korangi event are such that he could easily hit five or six sixes against them, and some batsmen could be easily dismissed by him as well.
He emphasized that fitness is everything.
Sardar Muhammad Bux Mahar announced cash prizes of Rs 400,000 for the winning team, Rs 200,000 for the runner-up, and Rs 50,000 for the 'Man of the Match' winners.
He also announced plans to organize various sports events in Korangi every year and to establish a gym club in the area. The Minister for Sports stated that the Sindh government will provide all possible support to promote sports and is actively working on building sports grounds and training players.
The ceremony was attended by Sindh Sports Department Parliamentary Secretary Saima Agha, Pakistan Peoples Party Korangi President Jani Memon, Korangi Town Chairman Muhammad Naeem Sheikh, and a large number of Korangi residents.
