UrduPoint.com

Low-key Beijing Olympic Torch Relay Kicks Off

Muhammad Rameez Published February 02, 2022 | 09:50 AM

Low-key Beijing Olympic torch relay kicks off

Beijing, Feb 2 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2022 ) :A shortened Winter Olympics torch relay kicked off in Beijing on Wednesday as China's capital gears up to host the Games against a backdrop of diplomatic boycotts and the coronavirus pandemic.

More than 1,000 torchbearers will carry the flame through competition areas in Beijing and the neighbouring city of Zhangjiakou -- hosting events such as cross-country skiing and ski jumping -- before the opening ceremony on Friday.

Audiences for the torch relay will be strictly limited with China encouraging people to follow the event online rather than try to catch a glimpse of the procession in person.

The first three runners in the relay were Luo Zhihuan, an 80-year-old former speed skater who won China's first winter sport world title in 1963, astronaut Jing Haipeng and Chang'e 1 satellite designer Ye Peijian, according to Beijing Daily.

The torch's journey to Beijing began in October with activists unfurling banners accusing China of human rights abuses at the flame-lighting ceremony in the Olympic spiritual homeland of Greece.

Multiple countries including the United States, Australia, Britain and Canada have announced diplomatic boycotts of the Games over China's rights record including its treatment of Muslim minorities in Xinjiang and a crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong.

Beijing has condemned the boycott and is determined to pull off a Games that will burnish its international reputation.

As the only remaining major world economy to still be pursuing a zero-Covid strategy, China is taking no chances with the Olympics.

The event is being held within a strict sealed "bubble" with no contact between participants and the public to stop any infections leaking into the wider population.

Beijing 2022 official Cai Qi said at the start of the relay -- which will take place over just three days -- that he hoped the Games would help "dispel the gloom of the pandemic".

The flame arrived in Beijing in October after it skipped the traditional torch relay on Greek soil due to coronavirus concerns.

The relay will pass landmarks including the Summer Palace in Beijing and a section of the Great Wall, before the flame makes its way to the opening ceremony at the "Bird's Nest" stadium on Friday.

Related Topics

World Australia China Canada Zhangjiakou Beijing Hong Kong Ye United States Greece Turkish Lira October Olympics Muslim Event Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 February 2022

31 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 2nd February 2022

36 minutes ago
 Palestine Hails Amnesty International Report Blami ..

Palestine Hails Amnesty International Report Blaming Israel for Apartheid

9 hours ago
 Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

Ukraine for US Tool For Containing Russia - Putin

10 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali A ..

Nawaz Sharif punished for corrupt practices: Ali Awan

10 hours ago
 Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NA ..

Putin Says 'Open Doors Policy' Not Mentioned in NATO Documents

10 hours ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>